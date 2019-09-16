PORK - 3 # loin BRINE
2c. Water 2T salt - 2T sugar 1T corriander seed 1t. Cumin seeds 1small stick cinn 1t. Pepper flakes 1oz fresh ginger 2c ice
In small pot add all but ice. Simmer for 15 minutes. (if your liquid dissapates, add water) Cool 10 minutes and add ice. Pour over pork loin and refrigerated for 6 hours. Turn over at 3 hours When done pat dry. Rub with spice mix. LET sit at room temp about 30 min. Place pork on cooking rack at 450 for 10 min. Turn to 300 till internal temp is 140 (med). Let sit 30 minutes, and refrigerate till time to get ready for dinner.
SPICE BLEND
- Smoked paprika 1T
- Ground cumin 1t.
- Brown sugar 1T.
- Salt 1t.
- Cayenne ¼ t.
- Granulated onion 1t.
- Gran garlic 1/2t.
Mix well
PORK SAUCE
Cherry juice 1c.
Red vinegar ½ c
Sugar ½ c.
Guallijo, passilla, ancho pepper…..1 each no seeds and break into small pieces
Achiote paste (opt)
1T Dry oregano leaf
1T Orange - zest and juice
1 Ginger ale - 1 c ( can use water)
Fresh ginger - 1oz ½ c veg oil (if you want spicer, add some cayenne or shriracha)
Place all in a blender and let sit 15 min. Run blender on high till smooth.
Shave pork as thin as you can get it. Toss pork in ½ the sauce and then add the rest as you prefer before serving. (served room temp)
PUMPKIN MASCARPONE
1 cup of canned pumpkin (can use sweet pot or another orange squash) 2 c. mascarpone 1c. Caramelized condensed milk Fine zest of 1 lemon 1t. Salt ¼ t. Ground cinnamon, pinch allspice
Mix till very smooth
SMOKED CREAM
2 cups smoked heavy cream
½ c sour cream
¼ c sugar
Pinch salt
6 leaves annise hyssop or 1/2t. Annise seed
1.5t. Powdered gelatin
Mix gelatin with sugar. Put cream, s.cream, and hyysop in containter for microwave, cover, and heat till hot on the wrist. Add sugar mix and salt. Let steep covered for 10 min. Uncover, strain, and let chill till the next day. Place in bowl and whip till fluffy and stiff. Refrigerate
PICKLED CHERRIES
1 # frozen cherries or Bordeux cherries
½ c. good red vinegar
2oz decent tequilla
¼ c sugar
10 mint leaves
2 slices red onion
2 slices jalapeno
Pinch salt
Put all ingredients but the cherries in a glass jar with a lid.
Shake and taste!!! If you want more tart, add a bit more vinager. More sweet, add sugar. More hot, more jalapeno!!!!
Add cherries and shake. Place in fridge for atleast 3 days. If you have a vac sealer, you can eat the next day!!!
To serve…..Make a big swipe of marscapone across the plate, toss pork in sauce, (lets extra juices run off), place on the swipe, top with dollap of cream, garnish with cherries, top with a spring of fresh mint and eatable flowers are nice!!
