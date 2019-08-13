Yield 5 Gallons
Ingredients:
- Brew tea from machine
- 1 Gallon Water
- 1 Tea bag
After brew add:
- 1 Cup Kosher Salt
- 1/2 Cup Honey
- 8 Bay Leaves
- 1/2 Cup Garlic Cloves, smashed
- 2 Tbl. Mixed Peppercorns
- 1 sprig Rosemary
- 1 sprig Sage
- 4 sprigs Parsley
- 1 Orange - zest and half
- 1 Cup Apple Cider Vinegar
- 1 Qt Ice
Perparation:
1. Stick pot under tea machine.
2. Put 2 bag of tea in brew holder and start. Should fill to 1 gallon
3. Combine the rest of the ingredients in stock pot and bring to a simmer.(Must be chilled before use)
4. Wash chicken before you put in the brine.
5. Brine chicken or pork for no less than 6 hours and no more than 12
