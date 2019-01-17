For the Grits
3 cup local heavy cream
1 cup local milk
1 cup coarse ground grits
1 teaspoon hot sauce
Kosher salt to taste
Heat dairy in sauce pan until warm and begins to steam. Do not boil. Slowly add grits to warm liquid, stirring constantly. Cook for 20 minutes or until grits are completely hydrated and tender.
Some grits may require the addition of a little more liquid as they cook. If needed, heat milk in separate pan and stir in to batch. Season with hot sauce and salt.
Place grits into small bowl and spoon Sorghum Butter into the middle. Season with freshly cracked pepper
For the Sorghum Butter
1 pound softened butter
¼ cup sorghum
Kosher salt to taste
Place softened butter cubes into stand mixer. Mix on medium/high speed until butter is creamy and white. Add sorghum and salt. Mix at low speed until incorporated.
