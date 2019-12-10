Yield: 1 cocktail
Ingredients
2 ounces Belle Meade Bourbon
6 ounces Hot cider mix [See recipe below]
Procedure
Serve in a mug with a cinnamon stick as a garnish.
NOTE:Make enough servings for a get together by simply doubling or tripling the recipe.
Cider Mix
Ingredients
3 cups Apple cider or unfiltered apple juice
2 ounces Dark wildflower honey
1 ounce Fresh lemon juice
6 whole Cloves
1 each Cinnamon stick
Procedure
Heat ingredients in a saucepan on medium low heat until piping hot,but do not boil. Then reduce heat and cover. Let simmer for 15 minutes before serving.
NOTE: The longer it sits,the darker and deeper the flavors will get
