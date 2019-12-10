Yield: 1 cocktail

Ingredients

2 ounces Belle Meade Bourbon

6 ounces Hot cider mix [See recipe below]

Procedure

Serve in a mug with a cinnamon stick as a garnish.

NOTE:Make enough servings for a get together by simply doubling or tripling the recipe.

Cider Mix

Ingredients

3 cups Apple cider or unfiltered apple juice

2 ounces Dark wildflower honey

1 ounce Fresh lemon juice

6 whole Cloves

1 each Cinnamon stick

Procedure

Heat ingredients in a saucepan on medium low heat until piping hot,but do not boil. Then reduce heat and cover. Let simmer for 15 minutes before serving.

NOTE: The longer it sits,the darker and deeper the flavors will get

