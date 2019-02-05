1 # Butter
14 oz Garlic Minced
15 # Onion Sliced
5 Bay Leaves
1 bunch Thyme
6 sprig Rosemary
1 bunch parsley
1 pint Bourbon
3 qt Veal Stock
1 gal Veal Remouillage
TT Salt & Pepper
- Melt butter in a large pot
- Add the garlic and onions with some salt and pepper and sweat slowly until medium brown.
- De-glaze with bourbon and reduce until almost dry
- Add sachet of herbs and stock bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer.
- Reduce until consistency is no longer watery.
- Taste and adjust seasoning
- Cool
- Label and store
- Garnish with crouton and gruyere
- Broil
- Chives
- Enjoy
- Yum!
