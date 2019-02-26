245 grams powdered sugar
165 grams almond flour
145 grams egg whites
70 grams granulated sugar
Sift powdered sugar and almond flour together in a bowl. In the bowl of a stand mixer with a whip attachment, whisk the egg whites until foamy on medium speed. Slowly pour the sugar in while continuing to whip. Whisk whites and sugar until medium stiff peaks are achieved. Pour powdered sugar and almond flour into whites and fold until you reach ribbon stage. Pour into a piping bag and pipe out onto a parchment or silpat lined sheet pan or cookie sheet. Lightly tap the pan on a flat surface to remove air bubbles. Let macarons rest for around 30 minutes or until they’ve formed a skin and are no longer tacky. Bake at 300 ° until they are set and carefully lift off the parchment paper cleanly. Cool and match together according to size. Fill with buttercream, ganache, or curd!
