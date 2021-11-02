This is the original bare minimum dinner in my household—and one of two dinners my husband feels utterly confident making. Sure, I’ve grilled or even deep- fried fish for tacos, but frozen fish sticks are a genius alternative. To quickly warm the tortillas, wrap them in a damp kitchen towel, put the bundle on a plate, and microwave on high for 60 to 90 seconds. Don’t like (or don’t have) sauerkraut? Skip it and add another tablespoon of vinegar to the cabbage.
