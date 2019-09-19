PREP TIME: 30 minutes

COOK TIME: 30 minutes 

SERVES: 10-12

Ingredients

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

16 ounces ground beef

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 package cream cheese,

softened

1 small can green chilies

1 package mushrooms, diced

1 (15 ounce) can pinto beans

1 (14 ounce) jar salsa

2 cups Mozzarella cheese,

grated

1 cup Cheddar cheese, grated

Bag of tortilla chips

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. In a skillet heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion and garlic and saut. for about 3 minutes.

3. Add the meat and cook, making sure to use a wooden spoon to break the meat apart. Add salt and pepper to

taste and cook until done.

4. In a baking dish, layer the ingredients. Start with cream cheese, then ground beef, green chilies, mushrooms,

pinto beans, salsa, Mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese.

5. Bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes. Serve hot with tortilla chips.

