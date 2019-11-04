Fall salad: poblano ginger grits, farm greens, sunflower sprouts, cilantro, achiote vinaigrette, rutabaga, apples, cranberries, marigolds.
Poblano grits
8cups water
4oz butter
1c. Coarse cornmeal
1c. Fine cornmeal
3 poblano peppers
3 oz. candied ginger
1T. Salt
Roast poblano’s till browned on top, remove seeds,place in blender with candied ginger and puree with 1 cup of the water. Place water in pot with the poblano mix and bring to a boil. Add salt and butter.
Mix the 2 corn meals together. Whisking quickly, slowly add corn meals. Once incorporated, turn to low heat and cook 30 minutes. Stir every 5 minutes to avoid sticking. Pour mixture into a lightly greased 9 x 12 pan. Chill 2 hours. Portion and reheat in oven before serving.
Achiote Vin
2T achiote (annatto paste)
¾ c. salad oil
¾ c. apple cider vin’
1t. Dry oregano leaves
1t. Ground cumin
1/2t. salt
½ c. water
2T sugar
4 drops orange oil
½ t. Cayenne (can omit)
Mix achiote, sugar, and water in small bowl and microwave just so the achiote and sugar dissolve. Put all in a bowl and whisk together well. Serve room temp. Dressing will need to be shaken or stirred before applying to salad.
Cranberries
3 c. water
1 ½ c sugar
2c. Frozen cranberries
¼ t. Cayenne
1t.finely chopped dry mint
1t. Ground cumin
1t. Ground carraway
Put all but the berries in small pot and bring to a boil. Add the frozen berries and turn heat to med.
Stir berries and WATCH carefully that they do not turn to mush. You want them to stay firm.
Keep testing by spooning out a few berries and touching.
Strain promptly and pour berries onto a small sheet pan to cool. Pour liquid back into small pot and reduce half way. Pour over berries, stir around, and cool.
RUTABAGA SAUCE
1 large rutabaga
1 small onion
1 ½ c. water
2oz. Butter
2-3 oz brown sugar
1 t. Salt , 1 t. Cinnamon
1c. Salad oil
12 cloves garlic
Peel and cut rutabaga in ½” pieces. Slice onion. Place in small pot with water. Cover and simmer on med-low heat till veggies are no longer firm. (not mushy). Do not drain water.
Simmer garlic in salad oil till light brown. cool.
IN blender place the veg, butter, sugar, seasonings, and 6 of the garlic cloves, and 2oz of the garlic oil. Blend well. If to thick add a tiche of water.. Chill. If the rutabaga is a bit bitter, add a bit more sugar. Needs to be very smooth.
Tortilla strips. Purchase real corn tortilla’s, cut into strips. If you have a fryer you can deep fry the strips. OR, lightly oil them and bake at 350 for 10 minutes. (stir) cool. You can cheat and crunch up corn tortilla’s from a bag!!!!!
OTHER INGREDIENTS
Salad greens
Sunflower sprouts or what ever else you may like
6 smoked apples
½# butter
1 cup sugar (with 2T water)
1 cup water
Pinch salt
In small pot place sugar and 2T water. On med-low heat melt sugar till you see carmelization starting. Watch carefully and let sugar get totally light brown. Carefully add butter, water, apples and salt. (it will sputter). Cover and let simmer 15 minutes. Place in blender till very smooth.
ASSEMBLE - not to bitter farm greens, cilantro with no large stems, mexican queso, and sunflower sprouts are the best but you can use something else, flowers are opt.
ON the plate smear rutabaga on one side and apple on the other. Place warm polenta in the middle. Mix dressing with the greens and cilantro and place on top of polenta. Garnish salad with the sprouts, cranberries, queso, and tortilla’s and flowers if you have them…..
