Directions:
Soak 1 cup dried chickpeas (also try: black eyed peas or lentils! in filtered water overnight, 8 to 24 hours. Make sure they are covered by about 1 1/2” water and add a pinch- let’s say 1/2 teaspoon baking soda to the bowl.
Drain them. No, you don’t have to cook them AT ALL!!! Put half of them in a food processor, add your flavorings, then add the other half. You’ll need half of an onion- I used a red one and quick pickled the other half to use as a garnish. Use more herbs than you think is right- for me, 1/2 a bunch of cilantro stems and all + 3 whole green onions. 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt is plenty and you can add whatever other dried spices you like- I used a dash of cayenne, 1/2 teaspoon cumin and coriander. You’ll also need about 2T to 1/4 cup binder- all purpose flour, chickpea flour and rice flour all work. Finally, and don’t skip this- add another 1/2 teaspoon baking soda. Baking soda will help the falafel cook and brown in a flash!
Just pulse everything together until it kind of looks like grits? It will hold together in balls when it’s ready. I like to cover it and pop it in the fridge while I get the oil ready.
Falafel is easiest to fry in 1/4 cup patties. If you don’t already own a 1/4 cup springform scoop, get one! They’re great for making fritters and pancakes and cookies and two scoops is a nice hamburger. A 1/4 cup patty means you’ll need about 1/2” of neutral oil (grapeseed or peanut) heated over medium in a skillet. They don’t soak up much oil, but you want the oil to go halfway up the sides of the falafel so they cook evenly. They’ll need about two minutes on each side. Serve immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.