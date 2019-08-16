1.5 oz Flur De Cana 4 yr Rum
.75 House made Green apple Falernum (made with Wray and Nephew Jamaican rum)
.75 Lime Juice
Mint
Peychaud bitters
Swizzle over a bed of mint on crushed ice and float peychauds bitters over top. Garnish with a bouquet of mint and a few slices of apple,
