1 oz Santa Teresa 1796 rum
1.5 oz Cold Brew Coffee
1 oz Rosemary Syrup
.5 oz fresh lime juice
Method: Add all ingredients into mixing tin. Add ice and shake for 15 seconds. Strain into Hurricane glass. Add ice and garnish with dehydrated lime slice and rosemary.
