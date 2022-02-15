Author Lisa Steele shares a recipe for Egg Yolk Ravioli from her new cookbook. Click here for the full recipe.

These ravioli are deceptively simple to make using prepared wonton or egg-roll wrappers. However, if you’re feeling ambitious, you can whip up your own pasta dough and roll out circles to encase the egg yolk filling. One ravioli on a bed of sauce makes a beautifully plated appetizer—or serve three or four ravioli per person as a main course.

Makes 3 to 4 dinner servings, or 12 appetizer servings

Recipes excerpted with permission from The Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook by Lisa Steele, published by Harper Horizon 2022, $27.99 Hardcover

photography by Tina Rupp

