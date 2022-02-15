These ravioli are deceptively simple to make using prepared wonton or egg-roll wrappers. However, if you’re feeling ambitious, you can whip up your own pasta dough and roll out circles to encase the egg yolk filling. One ravioli on a bed of sauce makes a beautifully plated appetizer—or serve three or four ravioli per person as a main course.
Makes 3 to 4 dinner servings, or 12 appetizer servings
Marinara sauce ingredients
7 to 8 medium tomatoes, cored and roughly chopped
1/2 medium onion, diced 2 garlic cloves, minced 5 to 6 fresh basil leaves, julienned
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/8 teaspoon freshly ground
black pepper
Marinara sauce instructions
In a saucepan over medium heat, cook the tomatoes, onion, and garlic until softened, 10 to 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Break up any remaining large tomato chunks with a wooden spoon, then increase the heat and bring the sauce to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer the sauce for another 15 to 20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until it thickens. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the basil. Season with the salt and pepper. Makes about 2 cups.
Ricotta Ravioli ingredients
3/4 cup ricotta cheese
1 tablespoon freshly grated
Parmesan cheese, plus more for garnish
1 tablespoon shredded mozzarella cheese
Kosher salt for seasoning, plus 1 teaspoon for cooking ravioli
Freshly ground black pepper
Cornmeal for dusting
24 three-inch circles of dough (egg-roll, wonton, or homemade pasta sheets)
12 egg yolks
1 egg white
6 quarts water
Fresh basil, for garnish
Ravioli instructions
In a small bowl stir the ricotta, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheeses together, mix well and season with salt and pepper. Dust a cutting board or clean work surface with cornmeal and lay out 12 of the dough circles. Spoon a tablespoon of the cheese mixture onto each of the dough circles and make an indentation in the center with the back of the spoon. Roll out the remaining dough circles to slightly enlarge them.
Set an egg yolk into each cheese indentation. Whisk the reserved egg white in a small bowl, then use a pastry brush to spread egg white along the outer edges of each circle. Top each egg yolk with one of the larger circles of dough, then firmly press the top and bottom dough edges together with your fingers to seal them. Be careful not to break the yolks.
When ready to serve, reheat the sauce. Bring the water to a gentle boil in a pot and add the teaspoon of salt, then carefully slide each ravioli into the water using a slotted spoon. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until the yolk is soft set. Ladle the sauce onto serving plates. Using the slotted spoon, remove one ravioli at a time from the water and place it on top of the marinara sauce. Garnish with the basil, Parmesan cheese, and salt and pepper.
Recipes excerpted with permission from The Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook by Lisa Steele, published by Harper Horizon 2022, $27.99 Hardcover
photography by Tina Rupp
