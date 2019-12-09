1 tablespoon grapeseed or vegetable oil
1 large yellow onion, diced
1 chipotle pepper in adobo, chopped
1 red bell pepper, cored and diced
1 green bell pepper, cored and diced
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon ground coriander
pinch powdered cayenne pepper
sea salt and freshly-cracked black pepper
splash of red wine
zest of 1 lime
3–4 cups good, flavorful vegetable stock
2 (14.5-oz) can fire-roasted diced tomatoes
2 (15-oz) cans red kidney beans, drained
1 cup uncooked brown lentils, rinsed
avocados, sour cream, cheese, jalapenos, lime, and cilantro for serving
- In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat oil. Add onions, chipotle, and bell peppers. Cook on medium-high for about 6 minutes or until onions are softened. Add garlic and spices, salt and pepper and cook one minute or until fragrant.
- Add red wine and lime, deglazing the pot by scraping brown bits on bottom. Add remaining ingredients, reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer 25-30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until lentils are tender. Serve with avocado, sour cream, shredded cheese, jalapenos, lime, and cilantro. Serves 6-8
