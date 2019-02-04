2 cups flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
¼ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
3 tablespoons sugar
1 stick cold unsalted butter, cut into 1 tablespoon pats
½ cup currants
¼ cup walnuts, broken into small pieces
½ cup plain yogurt (heaping)
1 large egg, lightly beaten
¼ cup sugar for sprinkling on top
Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.
In a medium mixing bowl whisk together all the dry ingredients (first 5 ingredients). Using a pastry cutter or 2 knives, cut in the butter until cut into small or pea-sized pieces. Stir in the currants and walnuts. Make a well in the center and pour in the yogurt and egg. Mix until just combined well.
Knead dough gently on a lightly-floured surface, then pat into a ½ -inch to 1-inch thick circle. Using a biscuit cutter, cut out scones and place on a baking sheet. Reform dough into a disk and cut out more until all the dough is used. Sprinkle the tops with sugar. Bake for about 12 minutes until golden.
Honey Butter
1/2 stick butter, softened to room temperature
2 tablespoons honey
1/2 teaspoon (or to taste) salt, preferably a nice finishing salt
Mix together the ingredients until well combined. Serve with scones.
