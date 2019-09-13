Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

3/4 cup Kentucky Legend Quarter Sliced Ham

1 lb pizza dough

3/4 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

1 egg, beaten

1/2 cup baking soda

1 tsp coarse salt

1/2 cup yellow or honey mustard, for serving

Directions:

 

  1. Preheat oven to 425°F. On lightly floured surface, roll out dough into 15- x 11-inch rectangle. Cut dough lengthwise into 6 strips. Sprinkle ham and cheese down along center of each strip; stretch dough over filling to enclose and pinch to seal edges. Pick up ends of stuffed dough and stretch to make 20-inch long rope.
  2. To shape ropes into pretzels, arrange each rope into U-shape. Twist ends together twice. Press down where dough overlaps in an “X” to hold shape. Pick up ends and fold over so they rest over bottom of U-shape.
  3. Beat egg with 1 tbsp water; set aside. Add enough water to high-sided skillet to come 3 inches up side of pan; bring to boil and stir in baking soda. Turn off heat.
  4. Drop pretzels, in batches, into water for 30 seconds. Transfer with slotted spoon onto tray. Transfer to parchment paper–lined baking sheet. Brush each pretzel with egg wash and sprinkle with salt.
  5. Bake for about 18 minutes or until golden brown. Serve with mustard for dipping.

 

Tip: Sprinkle pretzels with sesame seeds, or flaked sea salt instead of coarse salt if desired. 

Nutrition Facts

Per 1 stuffed pretzel + 4 tsp (20 mL) mustard

Calories 260

Fat 8g

Saturated Fat 3g

Cholesterol 50mg

Sodium 2000mg

Carbohydrate 33g

Fiber 2g

Sugars 1g

Protein 11g

