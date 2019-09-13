Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 25 minutes
Total Time: 40 minutes
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
3/4 cup Kentucky Legend Quarter Sliced Ham
1 lb pizza dough
3/4 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
1 egg, beaten
1/2 cup baking soda
1 tsp coarse salt
1/2 cup yellow or honey mustard, for serving
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425°F. On lightly floured surface, roll out dough into 15- x 11-inch rectangle. Cut dough lengthwise into 6 strips. Sprinkle ham and cheese down along center of each strip; stretch dough over filling to enclose and pinch to seal edges. Pick up ends of stuffed dough and stretch to make 20-inch long rope.
- To shape ropes into pretzels, arrange each rope into U-shape. Twist ends together twice. Press down where dough overlaps in an “X” to hold shape. Pick up ends and fold over so they rest over bottom of U-shape.
- Beat egg with 1 tbsp water; set aside. Add enough water to high-sided skillet to come 3 inches up side of pan; bring to boil and stir in baking soda. Turn off heat.
- Drop pretzels, in batches, into water for 30 seconds. Transfer with slotted spoon onto tray. Transfer to parchment paper–lined baking sheet. Brush each pretzel with egg wash and sprinkle with salt.
- Bake for about 18 minutes or until golden brown. Serve with mustard for dipping.
Tip: Sprinkle pretzels with sesame seeds, or flaked sea salt instead of coarse salt if desired.
Nutrition Facts
Per 1 stuffed pretzel + 4 tsp (20 mL) mustard
Calories 260
Fat 8g
Saturated Fat 3g
Cholesterol 50mg
Sodium 2000mg
Carbohydrate 33g
Fiber 2g
Sugars 1g
Protein 11g
