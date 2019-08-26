serves four 

 

2 pounds cooked campanelle

1/2c small diced onion

1/2c small diced celery

1/2c small diced red bell pepper

2T minced garlic

1/2c sliced jalapeno

1c cherry tomatoes

12oz crawfish tail meat

1/2c white wine

1/2c shellfish stock or water

6oz butter

salt & black pepper to taste

In a large saute pan, sweat onion, celery & bell peppers in oil. Add garlic, jalapeno & cherry tomatoes. Deglaze with wine and stock, then add butter and crawfish. Add pasta and reduce until butter coats the pasta. Season with salt & pepper to taste.

