serves four
2 pounds cooked campanelle
1/2c small diced onion
1/2c small diced celery
1/2c small diced red bell pepper
2T minced garlic
1/2c sliced jalapeno
1c cherry tomatoes
12oz crawfish tail meat
1/2c white wine
1/2c shellfish stock or water
6oz butter
salt & black pepper to taste
In a large saute pan, sweat onion, celery & bell peppers in oil. Add garlic, jalapeno & cherry tomatoes. Deglaze with wine and stock, then add butter and crawfish. Add pasta and reduce until butter coats the pasta. Season with salt & pepper to taste.
