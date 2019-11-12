1 head of radicchio
1 cup Greek yogurt, plain
1 cup of honey
2 Granny Smith apples
1 lemon
Salt to taste
Cut the radicchio in half, remove core and grill.
Dice your apples into medium diced, place in bowl with the lemon cut in half, and cold water. Set aside
In a mixing bowl, whisk together the yogurt, honey, and salt.
Once the radicchio is cooled, thinly slice and place in bowl. Drain the apples and remove the lemon. Place apples in bowl with radicchio. Add the yogurt mixture. Garnish with chive.
