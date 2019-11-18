two u10 scallop
1 tbs olive oil
pinch of salt and pepper to taste
lightly sear scallops in a hot pan with heated olive oil. Salt & pepper to taste.
Risotto :
5oz pumpkin seeds, roasted, chopped
3oz heavy cream
1oz parmesan reggiano
1tbs butter, unsalted
Roast pumpkin seeds at 350 for 5mins or until golden brown, lightly chop then add to saute pan with cream and cook on low until seeds are softened and the cream is reduced. Add parmesan and butter to thicken. Salt to desired taste and place in center of the plate.
Pumpkin Oil: 1oz
Olive oil drained off of roasted seeds and drizzle around outside of the plate.
Maple Foam (optional):
Co2 canister and Co2 dispenser
Heavy cream--1cup
Maple Syrup- 1oz
Mix heavy cream and maple syrup, add to Co2 canister and shake well. Then squeeze two dollops on each end of plate
2oz Pecan crumble :
Pecans, granulated sugar, butter unsalted
Boil pecans in water for 2mins, then take out and strain, toss with melted butter and sugar, bake for 5mins, crush pecans and crumble over scallops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.