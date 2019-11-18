two u10 scallop

1 tbs olive oil

pinch of salt and pepper to taste

lightly sear scallops in a hot pan with heated olive oil. Salt & pepper to taste.

Risotto :

5oz pumpkin seeds, roasted, chopped

3oz heavy cream 

1oz parmesan reggiano

1tbs butter, unsalted

Roast pumpkin seeds at 350 for 5mins or until golden brown, lightly chop then add to saute pan with cream and cook on low until seeds are softened and the cream is reduced. Add parmesan and butter to thicken. Salt to desired taste and place in center of the plate. 

Pumpkin Oil: 1oz

Olive oil drained off of roasted seeds and drizzle around outside of the plate.

Maple Foam (optional):

Co2 canister and Co2 dispenser 

Heavy cream--1cup 

Maple Syrup- 1oz 

Mix heavy cream and maple syrup, add to Co2 canister and shake well. Then squeeze two dollops on each end of plate

2oz Pecan crumble :

Pecans, granulated sugar, butter unsalted

Boil pecans in water for 2mins, then take out and strain, toss with melted butter and sugar, bake for 5mins, crush pecans and crumble over scallops. 

