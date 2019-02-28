Ingredients
Pork Brine
- 4 cups of beer (Stella Artois preferred)
- 2 cups of water
- 2 cups of brown sugar
- 2 cups of salt
- 1 halved jalapeño
- 2 tablespoons of whole black peppercorns
- 5 bay leaves
Sorghum Gastrique
- 1 cup of sorghum
- ½ cup of apple cider vinegar
- 1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper
- 1 oz of bourbon
Pickled Peaches
- 5 peaches (quartered and pitted)
- 2 cups of apple cider vinegar
- ½ cup of water
- 2 tablespoons of salt
- ½ cup of sugar
- 2 tablespoons of whole black peppercorns
- 2 bay leaves
Directions
Pork Brine
- Bring all ingredients to a boil
- Let cool in the refrigerator before adding pork chops
- Let pork chops sit in the brine in the refrigerator for 24 hours
Sorghum Gastrique
- Combine all ingredients in a small pot and boil to reduce the liquid by 1/3 it’s volume while whisking often
- Cool to room temperature
Pickled Peaches
- Bring all ingredients except the peaches to a boil
- Cool the pickling liquid to room temperature and strain over the peaches
- Let peaches sit for two hours and up to a week
