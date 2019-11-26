- 2 oz. Dixie Black Pepper Vodka
- 6 oz. Bloody Mary mix
- Juice of 1/4 lemon
- Celery stalk
- Olives
- Lemon wedge
Combine first 3 ingredients over ice and stir. Garnish with stalk of celery and a spear of olives and lemon.
