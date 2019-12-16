Mom's Fudge Cake
8-12 servings
8" round baking pan
350 degree oven, preheated
bake time 40-50 minutes
8 ounces semi sweet chocolate
2 cups brown sugar
1/4 cup flour
1/2 cup almost boiling coffee
1 cup butter at room temp divided into pieces
4 large eggs
1 Tablespoon Cognac (optional) or 1 teaspoon vanilla
Dash salt
Break chocolate into pieces and place in bowl of Cuisinart.
Add to the bowl the sugar and flour.
Pulse the first 3 ingredients together a few times and then let run until chocolate is finely chopped.
With machine running, add almost boiling coffee thru the tube. Let run until thoroughly mixed and chocolate is melted.
Add pieces of butter through the tube in 3 or 4 pulses. Let run til blended.
Add eggs through the tube and Cognac if you are using or vanilla, and let run 10 seconds. Pour into greased and floured pan. Place in preheated oven.
Bake until it rises with a thick crust on top.
Let cool slightly in pan. It will fall. Turn out and let cool completely.
Ice with ganache or top with whipped cream or both.
Decoration tips (a few tips to provide for the viewers)
Always use a turn table. From leveling to icing to decorating, it is invaluable.
In a pinch, you can use a cut off plastic food bag such as Zip Lock to pipe icing.
When working with gold leaf to decorate a cake, wear chocolate handling gloves.
