Makes 1-1/3 pan
Ingredients:
Slaw:
Coleslaw 1/2 cup Sugar Slaw Sauce:
1 Cup Sugar
1.5 TBL Salt
1 TBL Pepper
1 TEA Cyeanne
1 Cup Sour Cream
1/2 Cup Mayo
1/3 Cup Yellow Mustard
1 Cup Apple Cider Vinegar
Directions:
In the large “coleslaw” bowl, mix cabbage, carrots, and red cabbage from package together.
Once cabbage is mixed, put 1/2 cup of sugar over the cabbage, mix thourghouly and set aside for 15 minutes.
In small mixing bowl, mix together dry ingredients ﬁrst (Sugar, salt, pepper, cyeanne) Once it is mixed together, add wet ingredients Mayo, Mustard, Sour Cream- Apple Cider Vinegar last.
Whisk until all chunks are gone and mixture is thin and smooth.
Rinse off the cabbage mixture-mixing water in the bowl and mixing cabbage around to make sure it all gets wet.
Spin in salad spinner to dry off. rinse and dry the “Coleslaw Bowl”.
Spread half of the sauce mixture over the cabbage and mix with evenly with your hands. Repeat until the sauce is worked in evenly.
Put into 1/3 pan and wrap.
Party.
