4 pieces of naan bread, homemade or bought
For the Chutney: To make a quick version of chutney aka “jack up your jam”:
Mix 1/4 C. apricot jam or orange marmelade with 1 tsp. fresh grated ginger, 1 tsp. fresh grated turmeric or 1/2 tsp. powdered turmeric, 1-2 tsp. white wine vinegar and/or lime juice, pinch salt and few cranks of ground pepper, and 1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper.
For the Curry Cauliﬂower:
1 head of cauliﬂower
2 tsp. Kosher salt
1/2 tsp. fennel seeds
1/2 tsp. cumin seeds
1 TB. curry powder
a few cranks of fresh ground pepper
4 TB. canola or coconut oil
1 ea. lime
1 C. fried curry leaves
Set the oven at 375 F.
Slice the cauliﬂower in half and then quarters.
Cut into 1/2” slices. There will be smaller ﬂorets that fall or crumble oﬀ, but keep those with the slices. Set the cauliﬂower on a wide pan or baking sheet.
Drizzle oil all over the cauliﬂower and make sure to get it on both sides.
Sprinkle salt all over on both sides. Add fresh ground pepper on top of each slice.
Sprinkle cumin and fennel seeds over.
Cover with a lid or foil.
Bake cauliﬂower for 20 minutes.
Remove foil and sprinkle curry powder over the cauliﬂower.
Bake uncovered for another 10-15 minutes. or until cauliﬂower is tender but not too soft.
Remove from oven and squeeze with lime and set aside to cool.
For the Swiss Fondue Sauce:
1 oz. ﬂour or cornstarch
2 oz.. butter, room temperature
1 C. milk
1 1/2 C. grated Emmi Le Gruyere cheese
1/2 tsp. grated whole nutmeg
pinch salt
Combine the starch and butter and add to a medium saucepan.
Turn on the heat to medium-high and whisk the butter mixture until melted and bubbling.
Add the milk, a little at a time and continue whisking until the mixture thickens.
Add the grated cheese and nutmeg and pinch of salt and whisk until melted.
Cool.
To Serve:
Spread some of the cooled Swiss fondue sauce over each naan.
Spoon some of the curry cauliﬂower over each pizza.
Warm under a broiler or salamander.
Drop about 4-5 spoonfuls of chutney around each naan pizza and ﬁnish with fried curry leaves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.