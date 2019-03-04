Makes 1 qt.
1/2c celery, chopped
1/4c parsley, chopped
1/4c green onion, chopped
3tbsp sweet relish
2tbsp dill relish
3tbsp brown mustard
3tbsp lemon juice
1/4c tomato sauce
1tbsp capers
1tbsp prepared horseradish
2tsp minced garlic
2tsp hot sauce
2tsp Worcestershire
2tbsp Cajun seasoning
Instructions
1. Put mayo in a large bowl
2. Blend celery and the next 10 ingredients in a blender on medium until smooth
3. Pour blended ingredients into the bowl with mayo
4. Add hot sauce, Worcestershire, and Cajun spices
5. Whisk all ingredients until completely mix
6. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.
