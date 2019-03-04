Makes 1 qt.

1/2c celery, chopped

1/4c parsley, chopped

1/4c green onion, chopped

3tbsp sweet relish

2tbsp dill relish

3tbsp brown mustard

3tbsp lemon juice

1/4c tomato sauce

1tbsp capers

1tbsp prepared horseradish

2tsp minced garlic

2tsp hot sauce

2tsp Worcestershire 

2tbsp Cajun seasoning

Instructions

1. Put mayo in a large bowl

2. Blend celery and the next 10 ingredients in a blender on medium until smooth

3. Pour blended ingredients into the bowl with mayo

4. Add hot sauce, Worcestershire, and Cajun spices 

5. Whisk all ingredients until completely mix

6. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks. 

