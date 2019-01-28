INGREDIENTS
CREAMY CASHEW GRAVY
● 2 c cashews, soaked overnight
● 1 c vegetable broth (more as needed)
● 1 T apple cider vinegar
● 2 T miso paste
● ¾ t garlic powder
● ½ t sea salt
● ½ t ground black pepper
VEGETABLE FILLING
● 2 t olive oil (more as needed)
● 1 ¼ c peeled, diced potato
● ½ c diced onion (white or yellow)
● ½ c diced cremini mushrooms
● 1 c diced carrots (can be frozen)
● 1 c frozen peas
● ½ c drained/rinsed canned chickpeas
BISCUIT CRUST
● 1 ½ c all-purpose flour
● 1 t baking powder
● ½ t sea salt
● ⅓ c coconut oil
● 7-11 T warm water
● 2 t fresh lemon juice or non-dairy butter (option for
brushing crust)
Serves 6-8
NOTES:
● White vinegar can be used instead of apple
cider vinegar if needed.
● The flour in biscuit crust can be replaced with
all-purpose gluten-free flour if needed.
● I like “Earth Balance” non-dairy butter
