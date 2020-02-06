Pecan Taco Meat:
-2 cups of raw pecan halves or pieces (lightly toasted)
-1 medium onion, diced
-4 tablespoons coconut aminos
-2 teaspoons cumin
-2 teaspoons dried oregano
-1 teaspoon chili powder
-1 teaspoon garlic powder
-¼ teaspoon black pepper
-¼ teaspoon cayenne
- In a skillet over medium heat, add the coconut aminos, onion, and spices. Stir to coat and cook until the onion is translucent.
- Add the onion mixture to a food processor along with the pecans and pulse until you have the consistency of ground beef. (About 8 to 10 pulses)
*If you are in a time crunch, you can use 2 heaping tablespoons of taco seasoning mix
Queso:
-1 medium-sized potato, peeled and diced
-1 ½ cups of water
-½ teaspoon sea salt
-½ cup raw cashews, soaked overnight (you can also quick soak cashews with hot water for about an hour to soften them)
-2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
-1 teaspoon garlic powder
-½ teaspoon onion powder
-½ teaspoon cumin
- ¼ tsp turmeric (for color)
-A pinch of sea salt
-A pinch of black pepper
-½ teaspoon paprika
-½ jalapeno, deseeded and chopped (you can use more or less jalapeno for different spiciness levels. This queso is mild)
-2 tablespoons tomato paste
