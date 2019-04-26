1# lump crab meat
1 small red bell pepper - fine dice and rinsed
1 jalapeno - fine diced 1 small yellow onion - fine diced and rinsed
2c. Mayo
3c. Panko bread crumbs for the mix
2-3 t. Salt
2t. Black pepper
1t. Granulated garlic
1T. Turmeric
1 bu. Washed cilantro rough chopped
Mix all. Form into 3oz. Portions.
Breading mix:
1-1.5 qt panko 3 eggs whipped well 2c. Flour
Dust cake with flour, shake and place into egg, drain, and press into panko
Fry at 350 in a house hold fryer or saute with ¼ “ veg oil in med hot pan. Brown on each side and finish in a 350 oven for 10 minutes
Recipe makes about 20 small cakes. You can freeze for later if you don’t eat all of them!! .. SMOKED HOLLANDAISE
Any google recipe will work. Place butter in a smoker and replace that with regular butter. The blender recipe works great!!!!
POBLANO PUMPKIN SEED SAUCE
2 small Poblanos - deseed and rough chop 1 smallonion - rough chop \½ c toasted pumpkin sees 2 t cumin seeds
1T. Corriander seed 2 garlic cloves 1t. Salt 2c almond milk 1c. water 1 small bu. Cilantro (WASH)
Saute peppers, onion, and garlic in 1/4cup veg oil on med heat. Need to cook till browning starts Add everything but cilantro. Cook on med. Simmer till the sauce reduces by ⅓. Add cilantro when you are ready to blend. The sauce requires a fast and furious blender to get very smooth. If a bit pithy, strain in a fine strainer. If sauce is a bit thick, add a touch more of the almond milk.
Candied Fennel Vin.
