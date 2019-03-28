1 english muffin,  cut in half  and toasted.

2 poached eggs 

Hollandaise sauce 

Crab Cakes 

Gulf jumbo lump crab 1#

1 large egg 

1/2 Teaspoon old bay 

diced carrots, onions and peppers 

3 Tablespoon of panko 

2 T mayo 

Mix everything together, coat with extra panko and fry in a saute pan with a small amount of oil.

Flip and place in the oven for 5 minutes until center is hot and outside is golden brown . 

To assemble 

Place the crab cake on to the toasted muffin, plac the egg on top of the crab cakes, Cover in hollandaise. Serve immediately. 

