1 english muffin, cut in half and toasted.
2 poached eggs
Hollandaise sauce
Crab Cakes
Gulf jumbo lump crab 1#
1 large egg
1/2 Teaspoon old bay
diced carrots, onions and peppers
3 Tablespoon of panko
2 T mayo
Mix everything together, coat with extra panko and fry in a saute pan with a small amount of oil.
Flip and place in the oven for 5 minutes until center is hot and outside is golden brown .
To assemble
Place the crab cake on to the toasted muffin, plac the egg on top of the crab cakes, Cover in hollandaise. Serve immediately.
