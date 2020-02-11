Ingredients
- 1.5 oz vodka
- .75 oz Aperol
- 75 oz fresh lemon juice
- .25 oz grenadine
- 3 dashes Fee Brothers Rhubarb Bitters
- 3 Blackberries
- 1 Egg White
- Light bar spoon (.5 tsp) of activated charcoal
Directions
- Muddle blackberries with the Aperol and Grenadine
- Add additional ingredients
- Dry shake
- Shake with ice
- Double strain into coupe glass
- Garnish with a skewered blackberry and lemon expression
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.