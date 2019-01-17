2oz Sacred Bond Brandy
0.5oz Demerara syrup
Generous pinch of mint
3-4 coffee ice cubes
3-4 ice cubes
DIRECTIONS
1. Muddle mint in a Julep cup.
2. Add brandy and demerara syrup.
3. Crush ice together in a lewis bag or towel.
4. Mix before mounding into cup.
5. Stir a little to dilute.
6. Top with more ice.
7. Garnish with more mint.
