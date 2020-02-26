ROUX
1 qt of flour
1 qt of canola oil
- Step 1: Preheat oven to 300 degrees
- Step 2: Mix equal parts flour and canola oil in large pan
- Step 3: Cover with foil and cook for 3 hours or until roux is dark brown
- Step 4: Set aside
GUMBO
3 lbs. pork shoulder or pulled pork (Chef James will use pig face meat for Cochon555)
2 lbs. bacon, chopped
2 lbs. andouille sausage, sliced to bite-size
3 diced onions
1 head of diced celery
3 oz of chopped garlic
3 diced green peppers
2.5 qts pork stock
1oz Crystal Hot Sauce
3 oz Worcestershire
1oz lemon juice
Seasonings:
Blackening Seasoning
Garlic Powder
Black Pepper
White Pepper
Gumbo File
- Step 1: In a hot skillet, sear the sausage and bacon until well browned
- Step 2: Add onions and caramelize (about 12 minutes)
- Step 3: Add peppers, celery, garlic, blackening spice, garlic powder, gumbo file, and pepper, and cook until veggies are soft
- Step 4: Add the brown roux and stir until there are no streaks
- Step 4: Add pork broth and scrape the bottom of the pot to loosen
- Step 5: Add hot sauce, Worcestershire, and lemon juice. Bring to a boil, then immediately reduce heat to very low. Stir constantly while bringing to a boil – the gumbo will thicken, and this will keep it from burning.
- Step 6: Simmer for at least 4 hours – add stock as needed and stir often.
- Step 7: Toss in chopped pork and stir to combine. Taste and adjust salt, hot sauce, and lemon as needed.
- Step 8: Serve! Or cool down and store in an airtight container. Best served the next day.
