Bibimbap literally means “mixed rice” in Korean. Just about any meat or vegetable will find a perfect home in this dish of rice. It’s even a great dish for leftover rice itself!
Protein:
Beef and pork are excellent! If left over from another meal slice or pull apart and season with soy sauce and sesame oil. A little honey is great here too.
Fried eggs are perfect for this dish. But don’t cook too hard. Even those who don’t like runny yolk will enjoy how it makes the rice and vegetables come together with the sauce, don’t skip the sauce!
Vegetables:
Carrots
Spinach or other greens
Cabbage (green or purple)
Cucumber
Sprouts
Squash
Zucchini
Anything you like!
How to make perfect rice! (The Korean way)
This recipe works if you have a rice cooker or not. You really only need a pot with a tight fitting lid.
For this dish rice is part of the main so we will use 1 cup of dry rice for every person. Feel free to adjust this to adapt to the appetites of your guests. Pour the rice into a bowl and fill with cold water. While the water is filling stir the rice around to loosen the starches on the grains. This will turn the water cloudy. Pour the rice and water into a strainer to get out as much of the cloudy water as you can. No need to be too perfect here.
Repeat this process until the water begins to look more clear. Usually 3-4 times. On the last strain allow the water a minute or two to drain out.
Pour the strained rice into your pot. Start to fill the pot with water. Smooth out the rice on the bottom of the pot to as level as possible. While the water is filling hold your finger to where it is just touching the rice. When the water reaches the line in your first knuckle, stop. You have the perfect amount of water.
Allow the rice to sit on the stove and soak for 30 mins.
After 30 mins, without stirring the rice, bring the pot to a heavy simmer. Cover and set at your lowest heat setting for just under 20 mins. Turn off the heat and leave untouched for another 10 mins. After the 10 mins the rice is ready and you can amaze your family and friends with your perfect rice with little to no measuring!
PRO TIP: Sometimes you will get some crunchy rice on the bottom of the pot. This is one of those special miracles that you hope for. Koreans call this “nurunji” and its a much beloved snack that family members fight over. It’s crispy and nutty tasting and should be enjoyed with any loved one! Sort of like licking cake batter off the beater!
What to do with your vegetables?
If your vegetables are already cooked, that’s great. Season them to taste and get ready to use them. If you’ve got some things that are sort of on their last legs freshness wise, no problem. Cut away anything not looking like you’d want to eat it. And cut them into bite sized pieces.
We usually like a good mix of a fresh and cooked veggies for the contrast in textures. Carrots are almost always raw, but great cooked as well. Cabbage is shredded and sprinkled with a 50-50 mix of salt and sugar. Mix that around and allow the juices to come out. Squeeze out the water and check seasoning. If too salty just rinse it a little.
When your veggies are cut up and set aside you have the choice of laying out all the ingredients for your guests to take what they want and add to the rice or arranging each dish for them by making small sections on the bowl where each should go.
Spinach and greens should be blanched. Just a quick dip in boiling water and then shocked in ice water to preserve the color. Squeeze every bit of water from the greens and then add in some soy sauce and sesame oil. Just a little to taste. Even hard core spinach haters will enjoy eating them this way. Keep in mind a lot of spinach makes only a little once blanched.
Finally the sauce!
The star of the show for Bibimbap sauce is gochujang or Korean fermented red pepper paste. This is very salty and can vary in spiciness but its one of the greatest creations of mankind!
In a food processor add:
A clove of fresh garlic per person
1 heavy tablespoon of gochujang per person
1 heavy teaspoon of honey (or sugar but use less) per person
1 heavy tablespoon of sesame oil
Mix in until it combines to be a thick sauce. Feel free to add more or less of anything here to make things just the way you like it.
At the end of this just add rice into a bowl and the ingredients you like. Then mix it around. Add more sauce if you want more flavor, add more veggies or whatever you want to make your bowl perfect!
