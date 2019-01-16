Shrimp & Grits
Executive Chef Donald Counts
City Winery Nashville
Grits:
- 1 cup stone ground grits
- 1 cup cream
- 1 cup milk
- 2 cups water
- 2 tbsp. unsalted butter
- 1 ½ ounces whiskey
Directions:
- Bring cream, milk and water to a boil
- Add butter
- Add grits and bring heat to a low simmer; stir continuously for 20 minutes
- While stirring, add whiskey
Shrimp:
- 1 lb. 16/20’s shrimp
- ¼ lb. diced bacon
- 1 lb. sliced butter mushrooms
- 1 tbsp. diced garlic
- 2 shallots
- 1 cup white wine
- 1 cup shredded white cheddar
- ½ tsp. cayenne pepper
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Sauté bacon until crispy
- Add mushrooms and cook until soft (about 2-3 minutes)
- Add garlic, shallots and shrimp; sauté until shrimp are cooked (about 3-4 minutes)
- Deglaze with white wine
- Allow ingredients to simmer for approximately 5 minutes
- Add salt, pepper and cayenne to taste
- Spoon grits into a serving bowl and top with shrimp and cheese
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.