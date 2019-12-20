Ingredients:
- 3 U10 Scallops
- 2.5 oz Pancetta (diced and fried ahead)
- 2 stalks Asparagus (small cut on bias)
- 2 cloves Garlic (smashed)
- 1oz Shallot (julienned)
- 2oz Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Directions:
- On a paper towel, dry scallops. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
- In a sauté pan on medium heat, add oil, garlic and shallots. Cook for one minute.
- Add asparagus, pancetta and scallops.
- Cook scallops for 2-3 minutes on either side.
- Drain excess oil and serve over top Yukon purée.
Puree
Ingredients:
- 3 Yukon Potatoes
- 4 cloves Garlic (smashed)
- 2 tbsp Cream Cheese (softened)
- 2 tbsp Butter
- 1 tbsp Sour Cream
- Salt and White Pepper to taste
Directions:
- Cut Yukon Potatoes into quarters and add to a stock pot.
- Fill stock pot with enough water to cover potatoes and boil. (Potatoes should not be over cooked) Potatoes should be tender to pierce with a fork.
- In a robot coupe, add potatoes, butter, softened cream cheese, sour cream and S&P.
- Purée mixture for 2 minutes or until smooth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.