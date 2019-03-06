Serves 4-6
2 navel oranges
2 blood oranges
2 pink navel oranges
1 fennel bulb with fronds attached
2 tblsp good quality Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Sea salt
Fresh ground pepper
Cut fennel bulb into quarters and remove core. Reserve fronds for later. Thinly slice fennel and set in medium mixing bowl. Cut skin from citrus and slice into thin discs and set aside. Squeeze whatever juice you can from skins into bowl with fennel. Toss with olive oil sea salt and pepper. Set some citrus slices on plate and top with some fennel then repeat. If you don’t want to be fancy you can just toss them all together. Drizzle a little more olive oil on top and finish with green fennel fronds. Serve and enjoy!
* You can substitute whatever citrus you can find. Grapefruit, tangerines etc. Each will bring their own bright citrus flavor to the dish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.