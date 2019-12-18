Yield: 4 servings
Ingredients:
1/4 bunch of kale, stemmed and chopped (2-3 leaves)
12 eggs
1 small red bell pepper, julienned
1/2 each medium Vidalia onion, diced
8 ounce Porter Road Breakfast sausage
1/2 cup shredded fontina cheese
1 Tablespoon grapeseed oil
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- In a large bowl, crack eggs and whisk until bubbly.
- Heat a large, oven-safe skillet over medium high heat.
- Add grapeseed oil and breakfast sausage. Cook until sausage is half-way done.
- Add onions and peppers and cook until tender, about 3-5 minutes.
- Add chopped kale and sauté until wilted, about 1 minute.
- Pour in whipped eggs. DO NOT STIR!
- When eggs begin to cook around the edges sprinkle in cheese and transfer to top rack of preheated oven.
- Cook for 20-25 mins, or till eggs are firm.
- Garnish with fresh herbs and pecorino. Serve immediately.
