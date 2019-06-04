Serves four
Ingredients:
8 Christie Cookie chocolate chip cookies, chopped
1 ½ cups sliced fresh strawberries
2 tbs granulated sugar
Fresh mint whipped cream
Whipped cream:
1/3 cup loosely packed fresh mint leaves
1 cup heavy whipping cream
Preparation:
The day before, place fresh mint leaves into one cup of heavy whipping cream and store in refrigerator for 8-12 hours to allow flavor to infuse.
Strain cream and whip using a stand mixer or handheld mixer and beat until stiff peaks form.
Toss berries & granulated sugar together in a medium bowl.
Wash & dry four wide-mouthed half-pint mason jars. Divide the chopped cookie pieces by four and layer the jars with cookies, berries, and whipped cream until full. Garnish with fresh mint & enjoy!
