One dozen assorted Christie Cookies (or your favorite cookies)
10 oz dark chocolate wafers for melting
10 oz white chocolate wafers for melting
Assorted toppings, such as crushed peppermints, festive sprinkles, chopped almonds
Fill the bottom of a double boiler with water and bring to a simmer; add chocolate and turn down heat allowing chocolate to melt slowly & evenly. Stir & remove from heat. Dip one half of each cookie into chocolate, then sprinkle with topping of choice. Allow to set & dry
