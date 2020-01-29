Preheat the oven to 350°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Pineapple salsa
2 cups small diced fresh pineapple
1⁄4 cup finely diced red onion
1 tablespoon finely diced jalapeño
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (1lime)
1 garlic clove, minced
1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh cilantro leaves
1 teaspoon avocado oil 1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt
Chipotle chicken
2 tablespoons avocado oil
2 pounds ground chicken thigh (see Note)
2 teaspoons chipotle chili powder
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1⁄2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1⁄4 cup low-sodium chicken broth 1 tablespoon tomato paste
make the chicken In a large skillet, heat the avocado oil
over medium-high heat. Add the ground chicken, chipotle chili powder, salt, and pepper. Cook the chicken, breaking up the meat with the back of spoon, until it is brown, about 7 minutes. Drain off any excess fat from the pan, if necessary.
Reduce the heat to medium and add the chicken broth and tomato paste and stir to combine. Continue to cook for about 2 more minutes.
Remove from heat and cover to keep warm until ready to serve.
