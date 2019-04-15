7 large eggs, yolks and whites separated
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 ½ cups sugar, divided
2 cups All-Purpose Flour
2 ½ tsp baking powder
¾ tsp salt
½ cup EVOO
¾ cup milk
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 teaspoon almond extract
Zest of 2 lemons
- Preheat the oven to 325. Have ready two 9" round ungreased cake pans.
- In a large mixing bowl, beat the egg whites with the lemon juice until foamy. Gradually add ½ cup of the sugar and continue beating until stiff and glossy. Set aside.
- Sift together the remaining sugar with the flour, baking powder and salt.
- In a separate bowl, beat the oil, milk, egg yolks and flavorings until pale yellow.
- Add the dry ingredients and beat until well blended, about 2 minutes at medium speed
- Gently fold in the whipped egg whites.
- Be sure to scrape the bottom of the bowl so the batter is well-blended. Pour the batter into your pans.
- Bake for about 40 minutes at 325, then 10 minutes more at 350.
- Cool the cake upside down for 1/2 hour before removing it from the pan.
