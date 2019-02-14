Ingredients
Tandoori Chicken
Ingredients:
3 Tbsp
butter 1Tbsp
Tandoori Masala
1 cup plain yogurt
2 Tbsp lemon juice
4 minced garlic cloves
2 Tbsp minced fresh
1 teaspoon salt
4 Chicken breasts
Method:
Heat butter in a small pan over medium heat, then cook the tandoori masala, stirring
often, until fragrant (approximately 2-3 minutes). Whisk in the spice mixture into the yogurt, then mix in the lemon juice, garlic, salt and ginger. Coat the chicken in the marinade, cover and chill for at least an hour (preferably 6 hours), no more than 8 hours. Arrange on a greased tray and bake.
Tikka Masala Sauce
3 cups Canned Marinara sauce
2tbsp
Tandoori Masala (Shan Brand) 4oz
Unsalted butter
1 cup Heavy Cream
1 tsp Honey
¼ cup Dried Fenugreek leaves (kastoori Methi)
Salt to taste
Method:
* Heat Butter, when melted add the tandoori masala and fenugreek leaves. Sauté till aromatic
* Add the Marinara sauce.
* Mix. Bring to simmer.
* Add rest of the ingredients and let simmer for additional 5 mins.
Store bought Puff pastry
