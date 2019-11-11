PREP TIME: 45 minutes | COOK TIME: 20–25 minutes | SERVES: 6–8
1 rotisserie chicken,
deboned and shredded
2 packages (10 ounces each)
frozen spinach,
thawed and drained
1⁄2 teaspoon garlic powder
1⁄2 teaspoon onion powder
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 (12 ounce) package cream
cheese
2 cups Cheddar cheese,
room temperature
2 puff pastry sheets
(Pepperidge Farm)
2 egg yolks, for brushing
Optional: Poppy seeds or
sesame seeds
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
2. In a large bowl, mix together the shredded chicken, spinach, spices, and cheeses.
3. On a lightly floured surface, roll out each puff pastry sheet into a rectangle, approximately 11 x 13 inches.
Divide the chicken and spinach mixture between the two sheets and layer each half. Brush the edges of the
puff pastry sheets with egg yolks.
4. Roll so the filling is fully enclosed. Fold the ends and put on the baking sheet lined with parchment paper,
seam-side down. Brush the top of each with egg yolk.
5. Here’s where you can be creative. Cut out shapes from the excess puff pastry and place them on top of the
roll, brushing with the egg yolk to ensure they stick.
6. Bake for 20–25 minutes or until golden brown.
