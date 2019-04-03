Chicken Liver Mousse Toast
4 slices Artisan Sourdough
2 oz Butter
1 C Chicken Liver Mousse
½ C Luxardo Maraschino Cherries
½ C Spiced Pecans
½ C Pickled Shallots
1 C Arugula
¼ C Radish, Shaved
1 ea Lemon, Juiced
1 oz Olive Oil
Tt Salt
Tt Black Pepper
Spread butter on sourdough bread and toast on griddle till golden brown. Spread chicken liver mousse on toast. Place cherries, pecans and shallots over mousse. Toss Arugula with radish, lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper. Place Arugula over the toast and plate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.