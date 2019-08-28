Prep time: 30 mins
Cook time: 30 mins
Total time: 1 hour
Serves: 6-8
Note: If you are making this for 1-2 people half this recipe- half recipe blog tips above!
INGREDIENTS
- 2 cups whole wheat rotini pasta
- ½ of a medium Red Onion, finely chopped
- 1 cup fresh corn or frozen corn kernels
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped
- ½ orange bell pepper, chopped
- ½ yellow bell pepper, chopped
- 1 Avocado, diced
- 1 tsp lime juice or juice from ¼ of a lime
- 1 cup Sir Kensington’s® Avocado Oil ranch dressing
INSTRUCTIONS
- Cook pasta noodles per the package recommendations. I like to slightly undercook the noodles. For example, If the package suggests 8-10 minutes, I would do 7 minutes.
- Once the pasta is done cooking, add the chopped red onion and frozen corn to the hot pasta water. This will help take some of the bite out of the onion and will defrost/slightly cook the corn. Pour into a colander and rinse with cold water. Drain again.
- Place the noodles, onion and corn in a large bowl. Put this mixture in the refrigerator while you chop the peppers and avocado. Toss avocado in lime juice to prevent too much browning.
- Add bell peppers, avocado and Sir Kensington’s® Avocado Oil Ranch dressing to the pasta bowl. Toss all of the ingredients together and place the bowl back in the fridge to chill. Let the salad sit for at least 30 minutes to allow the flavors to combine and the pasta to chill.
- Serve as a delicious side dish or add rotisserie chicken and serve as a main dish
