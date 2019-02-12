Ingredients:
- 8 oz “thick-cut” pork chop
- 2 Tablespoons oil
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon pepper
Instructions:
Pre-heat oven to 400°
Pat the pork chops dry and season with salt and pepper.
Heat your skillet over medium-high heat for 2-3 min and add 2 T of oil.
Once the oil is hot (shimmering but not smoking), place the chops in the oil.
Add 2 Tablespoons of butter to the pan. Once the butter has melted, baste the chops while they sear for 3 min each side.
Chuck the chops in the oven (in the skillet, if oven safe) for 4-8 minutes depending on the thickness of your chop, and cook to internal temperature of ~145°. This will feel like a medium-well steak to the touch.
Remove the chops from the oven, place them on a plate, and let them rest for 3 min before slicing / serving.
