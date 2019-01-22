Roasted beets

Large red beets 3#

Extra virgin olive oil As needed

Salt As needed

Yuzu fluid gel

Yuzu 150g

Water 300g

Agar agar 15g

Sugar 160g

Black garlic espuma

Honey 35g

Whole milk 250g

Heavy cream 250g

Walnut oil 13g

Black sesame seed 13g

Black garlic 35g

Vegetable ash 4g

Candied walnuts

Water 1000g

Baking soda 5g

Walnuts 300g

Brown sugar 250g

Maple syrup 150g

Canola oil 2000g

Black sesame seed As needed

Shiso As needed

Season the beets with extra virgin olive oil and salt.  Wrap them in aluminum foil and roast them in the oven at 350F for about one and a half hours or until fork tender.  Peel the beets when they are hot and let cool.  Melon ball or cut into bite size pieces.

Combine yuzu, water, sugar in a small pot. Whisk in agar. While continually whisking, bring the mixture to a boil for 1 minute. Pour into a shallow pan and let it cool completely in the fridge. Puree in a blender until smooth but does not warm up.. Pass through a fine mesh chinois and reserve.

Put honey in a pot and lightly caramelize over medium heat. Once caramelized add cream, milk, sesame and black garlic. Bring the mixture to a boil and then shut off. Let steep for 10 minutes. Pour the mixture into a blender and Puree. While it is spinning, add the walnut oil, veg ash and xanthan gum. Pass through a fine mesh chinois and cool. Fill an ISI and charge once.

Mix the water and baking soda and bring up to a boil.  Mix the maple syrup and brown sugar and bring up to a boil then turn the heat to low.  Heat the canola oil to 330F.  While these are coming up to temperature toast the walnuts at 350F for 5 minutes.  Once the walnuts are toasted, boil them in the water for 1 minute.  Then remove and boil them in the maple syrup mixture for one minute.  Then fry them until done which is about 2-3 minutes, remove and sprinkle with salt.

In a mixing bowl season beets and candied walnuts with extra virgin olive oil, black sesame seed and salt.  Place beets on the plate and dot it with the yuzu fluid gel.  Finally top with black garlic espuma, and julienne shiso.

 

