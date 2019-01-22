Roasted beets
Large red beets 3#
Extra virgin olive oil As needed
Salt As needed
Yuzu fluid gel
Yuzu 150g
Water 300g
Agar agar 15g
Sugar 160g
Black garlic espuma
Honey 35g
Whole milk 250g
Heavy cream 250g
Walnut oil 13g
Black sesame seed 13g
Black garlic 35g
Vegetable ash 4g
Candied walnuts
Water 1000g
Baking soda 5g
Walnuts 300g
Brown sugar 250g
Maple syrup 150g
Canola oil 2000g
Black sesame seed As needed
Shiso As needed
Season the beets with extra virgin olive oil and salt. Wrap them in aluminum foil and roast them in the oven at 350F for about one and a half hours or until fork tender. Peel the beets when they are hot and let cool. Melon ball or cut into bite size pieces.
Combine yuzu, water, sugar in a small pot. Whisk in agar. While continually whisking, bring the mixture to a boil for 1 minute. Pour into a shallow pan and let it cool completely in the fridge. Puree in a blender until smooth but does not warm up.. Pass through a fine mesh chinois and reserve.
Put honey in a pot and lightly caramelize over medium heat. Once caramelized add cream, milk, sesame and black garlic. Bring the mixture to a boil and then shut off. Let steep for 10 minutes. Pour the mixture into a blender and Puree. While it is spinning, add the walnut oil, veg ash and xanthan gum. Pass through a fine mesh chinois and cool. Fill an ISI and charge once.
Mix the water and baking soda and bring up to a boil. Mix the maple syrup and brown sugar and bring up to a boil then turn the heat to low. Heat the canola oil to 330F. While these are coming up to temperature toast the walnuts at 350F for 5 minutes. Once the walnuts are toasted, boil them in the water for 1 minute. Then remove and boil them in the maple syrup mixture for one minute. Then fry them until done which is about 2-3 minutes, remove and sprinkle with salt.
In a mixing bowl season beets and candied walnuts with extra virgin olive oil, black sesame seed and salt. Place beets on the plate and dot it with the yuzu fluid gel. Finally top with black garlic espuma, and julienne shiso.
