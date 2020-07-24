1 golden potato about 1/3 lb.
3 1/2 cups AP or “00” flour
4 tablespoons olive oil
1 package yeast (1/4 oz = 2.25 teaspoons)
1 tablespoon salt
water, as needed
Topping: about 10 good-sized cherry tomatoes, coarse finishing salt, olive oil for the pan (3-4 tablespoons)
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
Boil potato until fork tender. Let cool completely. Peel and mash till smooth.
Add about 1/4 cup tepid water to a measuring cup and add the yeast. The yeast will go from grainy to foamy as it “blooms” (proofs). Place the flour in a large mixing bowl, add the salt and mix to combine. Make a hole/opening in the center of the flour. Pour in 4 tablespoons olive oil, the mashed potato, and the “bloomed” yeast in its water. Start mixing with your hands until you get a lot of “wet rags” of dough. Then add some room temperature water a little at a time (maybe 1/4 cup, then a tablespoon at a time) as you mix until the dough starts to form.
Knead until smooth, then place back in the bowl. Cover with plastic wrap to seal, or 2-3 layers of clean dish towels, then placed in a draft-free spot to rise for about 1 hour.
Add a few tablespoons of olive oil to the bottom of a 10-inch baking pan with about 2-inch sides (a large pie pan is ideal). After the dough has rested for an hour it should have risen to about double. Place the risen dough in the pan on top of the oil, and press dough out to the edges to fill the pan.
Cut the tomatoes in half and place cut side down into the dough, making a slight indentation into the dough. Sprinkle with some finishing salt. Bake for about 30 minutes until golden brown on top.
