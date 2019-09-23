1/2 lb. small cut macaroni i.e. elbow or ditalini
1 15-oz can cannellini beans
1/4 cup olive oil
2-3 garlic cloves, peeled & cut in half
1/4 cup minced pancetta (optional)
salt & pepper to taste
3-4 sprigs Italian parley, leaves minced, stems discarded
1 sprig fresh rosemary, leaves minced, stems discarded
grated cheese to pass at table
Fill a pasta pot with water and bring to a boil. Season water with salt and pour in pasta. Cook until “al dente” (done but not mushy).
Meanwhile, drain the can of beans and rinse. Place beans in a small saucepan and add 1 1/2 cups of water, season with salt & pepper. Bring to a simmer. In another small saucepan, add the olive oil and garlic (& pancetta if using) until garlic gets just a little golden, then shut off. Bring to warm, but not boiling.
Drain pasta and add drained pasta to a medium serving bowl. Add the beans and water. Add the olive oil and garlic. Sprinkle with parsley & rosemary, toss to combine. Serve in bowls. Pass grated cheese.
