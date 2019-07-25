2 medium tomatoes, sliced
salt for sprinkling
2 tablespoons honey
3-5 tablespoons sugar
1 sprig fresh rosemary, leaves minced
2 tablespoons sparkling finishing sugar
1 egg for egg wash
5-6 basil leaves, torn
For the pastry dough:
1 1/4 cups flour
1 teaspoon sugar
pinch salt
6 tablespoons unsalted butter
1/4 cup cold white wine
Make the pastry: Add the flour, sugar, & salt to the bowl of food processor. Pulse to combine. Add the butter, pulse until the mixture is crumbly with small pea-sized pieces. Add wine (or same amount of ice water). Pulse until mixture comes together as a dough. Turn dough out onto a work surface and press together into a thick disc. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate for 30 minutes-1 hour.
Meanwhile, salt the tomato slices and let drain in colander for about 1/2 hour.
Remove dough from refrigerator. Roll it out on a lightly floured surface to about a 1/8” thick circle. Move to a parchment or silpat-lined sheet pan. Drizzle honey evenly over surface.
Place tomato slices in an overlapping circle, filling in the center and leaving about about a 2-inch border of dough. Sprinkle with sugar. Sprinkle with minced rosemary. Fold in edges of the dough. Brush dough with egg wash. Sprinkle sparkling finishing sugar over tomatoes and dough. Bake for about 35 minutes until golden. When cooled, sprinkle with basil leaves.
